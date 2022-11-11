Opening Night Bash and Taste of the Festival Kick Off Film Festival Weekend

Lights! Cameras! Cuisine! were on display at the Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) Kick-Off Bash on Wednesday, November 9, at the Coronado Community Center Nautilus Room and patio, to start the comprehensive five-day cinematic event.

Enthusiastic movie buffs mingled and savored Taste of the Festival, featuring gourmet nibbles from 18 local restaurants, as well as a Passion Project signature cocktail created by The Islander of Blue Bridge Hospitality.

Guests enjoyed retro rock and roll tunes from The Catillacs, film previews, and an introduction from CIFF Executive Director Merridee Book and CIFF Founder Doug St. Denis, who thanked Carolyn Ayres, for coordinating the event.

Now in its seventh year, CIFF is honoring Jacqueline Bisset, Geena Davis, Ron Shelton, Charles Fox, Elegance Bratton and Vanessa Roth for their cinematic contributions this year.

Although the festival is in full swing, there is still time to get tickets for the remaining panels, films, and more.

Check out the line-up at coronadofilmfest.com

Some of the tasty local bites served up at the opening night’s Taste of the Festival:





