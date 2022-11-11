Saturday, November 12, 2022
EntertainmentDining

Opening Night Bash and Taste of the Festival Kick Off Film Festival Weekend

1 min.
By Jennifer Velez

Lights! Cameras! Cuisine! were on display at the Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) Kick-Off Bash on Wednesday, November 9, at the Coronado Community Center Nautilus Room and patio, to start the comprehensive five-day cinematic event.

Enthusiastic movie buffs mingled and savored Taste of the Festival, featuring gourmet nibbles from 18 local restaurants, as well as a Passion Project signature cocktail created by The Islander of Blue Bridge Hospitality.

Guests enjoyed retro rock and roll tunes from The Catillacs, film previews, and an introduction from CIFF Executive Director Merridee Book and CIFF Founder Doug St. Denis, who thanked Carolyn Ayres, for coordinating the event.

CIFF Executive Director Merridee Book and Founder Doug St. Denis welcome guests.

Now in its seventh year, CIFF is honoring Jacqueline Bisset, Geena Davis, Ron Shelton, Charles Fox, Elegance Bratton and Vanessa Roth for their cinematic contributions this year.

Although the festival is in full swing, there is still time to get tickets for the remaining panels, films, and more.

Check out the line-up at coronadofilmfest.com.

Some of the tasty local bites served up at the opening night’s Taste of the Festival:



Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.