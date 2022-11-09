Seaport San Diego Proposal Moves Forward

The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has authorized staff to begin the environmental review process for the Seaport San Diego project proposed by 1HWY1 for the potential redevelopment of the Central Embarcadero along San Diego Bay.

1HWY1 is proposing a mixed-use development program that includes more than 70 percent of public realm space – parks, open spaces and plazas, piers, walkways, beaches, nature trails, shared streets, and public rooftop; hotels at various service levels and price points; an event center; a “Blue Tech Innovation Center” block made up of an aquarium, blue tech office space, and an observation tower; commercial fishing facilities; restaurants, retail, and more.

“This site is unlike any other along our San Diego Bay and advancing the proposed Seaport San Diego project to environmental review is a good step forward,” said Chairman Dan Malcolm, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “The Central Embarcadero has tremendous potential to become San Diego’s signature waterfront destination. The Board began this process with several goals – to create more public space on the water, extend the streets to the water, preserve and enhance view corridors, and provide more for everyone to enjoy on our downtown San Diego waterfront for generations to come.”

“We are overjoyed at the opportunity to enter a new phase of the approval process and grateful to our supporters who have been with us every step of the way,” said Yehudi “Gaf” Gaffen, 1HWY1 CEO. “The decision by the Board of Port Commissioners to move forward the proposed Seaport San Diego project validates our team’s commitment and efforts these past six years to collaborate with the Port and the community on the future of this one-of-a-kind site. Seaport San Diego is designed to keep the best of what we have and reflect the community’s wants and needs, with greater public access to the waterfront for everyone.”

In late 2016, the Board selected the 1HWY1 development team following an extensive and competitive solicitation and due diligence process. Since then, 1HWY1’s proposed Seaport San Diego project has been evolving in response to Board, public, and stakeholder feedback, due diligence findings, and input from prospective partners. See the latest proposed project description here, which will likely continue to be refined through the environmental review and entitlement phases.

For next steps, staff will begin the environmental review process, which includes drafting an Environmental Impact Report (EIR), which may take approximately 24 months or longer. The public and stakeholders will have additional opportunities to review and provide feedback on the project and its various required documents, including the draft EIR, lease/property agreements, development permits, and more.

The potential redevelopment area includes Seaport Village and surrounding areas between the Manchester Grand Hyatt and USS Midway. Embarcadero Marina Park North, Ruocco Park, and Tuna Harbor are also included.

With many steps to go, including environmental review and various future Board actions and approvals over the next several years, Port staff is working to facilitate the potential redevelopment of the Central Embarcadero to shape it into a compelling destination for San Diegans as well as visitors.

For more information and to sign up to receive updates, go to portofsandiego.org/centralembarcadero.

Source: Port of San Diego





