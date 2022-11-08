Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Coronado Crime Report: Underage Drinking, Hit and Runs & Traffic Accidents (10/29-11/4)

1 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

10/30/2022: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Removal of Parked and Abandoned Vehicles – Misdemeanor on A Avenue and 4th Street

19 year old female

10/30/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 4th Street

21 year old male

10/31/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of C Avenue

18 year old male

11/2/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Alameda Boulevard and 10th Street

36 year old male

11/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

19 year old male

11/4/2022: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

46 year old male



