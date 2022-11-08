Coronado Crime Report: Underage Drinking, Hit and Runs & Traffic Accidents (10/29-11/4)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
10/30/2022: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Removal of Parked and Abandoned Vehicles – Misdemeanor on A Avenue and 4th Street
19 year old female
10/30/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 4th Street
21 year old male
10/31/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of C Avenue
18 year old male
11/2/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Alameda Boulevard and 10th Street
36 year old male
11/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
19 year old male
11/4/2022: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
46 year old male