“Blankets of Love” – CMS Students Warm Hearts with Hand-Knit Blankets Donated to Elderly in Coronado

A dedicated group of Coronado Middle School students are spending their Tuesday afternoons creating something that’s sure to warm the hearts (and bodies) of local senior citizens: introducing the “Blankets of Love Club.”

About 20 students meet after school in Granzer Hall every Tuesday, chatting with friends, listening to music and hand-knitting their chunky blankets. The goal? To win smiles from residents at the Coronado Retirement Village when they are given their soft, warm blankets.

“My favorite thing about this club is the fact our sole purpose is to make someone smile,” says CMS teacher Linda Kullmann who heads up the club. “Whether we are making the blanket, or giving it to someone….we see a smile on their face.”

About 20 students participate in the club, according to Kullmann. So far, they have knitted more than a dozen blankets.

“When I am giving blankets to the elderly, I feel like I am making someone’s day,” says CMS student Toby, who has knitted more than four blankets.

The club’s success came as a surprise to Kullmann, who says that more and more students are joining. She’s asking community members, if they feel so inclined, to consider donating for the blanket expenses at this link. It costs about $40 to buy yarn for a single blanket, according to Kullmann.

“This club is important because it teaches students to think of others besides themselves,” says Kullmann. “Creating something and giving it to someone else just makes you feel good.”

And warm blankets aren’t just for people…furry friends need to cozy up in the winter also! Kullmann says that in January, they will start a new season of blanket-knitting where students will maker smaller blankets for the animals at PAWS.

Kullmann says the students are incredibly proud of their work, and can’t wait for Tuesdays to hang out with their friends and do something special.

”My favorite thing about this club is hanging out with friends and knowing that we are making the blankets for people who will really enjoy them,” says Ashley, who has made four blankets. “When I am giving my blankets to the elderly, I feel like I am impacting their life, and making them feel like someone cares about them.”

To donate to Blankets of Love, visit this link.