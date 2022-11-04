Friday, November 4, 2022
Rotary President Presents Gift of Books to Silver Strand and Village Elementary Schools

By Rotary Club of Coronado

Each year Coronado Rotary’s president chooses a gift in honor of each of Rotary’s weekly speakers. This year President LuAnn Miller chose books as her “speaker gifts.”  A complete set of books was given to each second and fourth grade classroom at Village and Silver Strand Elementary schools. The books purchased fell under the writing assessment criteria: biographies for fourth grade and animals for second grade.

Rotary photo
Silver Strand Elementary Principal Jenny Moore with Coronado Rotary President LuAnn Miller.

The books, signed by visiting guest speakers, are stamped with the Coronado Rotary seal (wheel) along with the phrase Readers are Awesome. Rotarian and Everyone A Reader Chairperson Karen Laedlein spearheaded the project. Karen and LuAnn are Everyone A Reader tutors at Village Elementary.

Rotary photo
Village Elementary School Principal Dr. Heidi Bergener with Coronado Rotary President LuAnn Miller.

There are so many volunteer opportunities and meaningful projects in Rotary. For more information about the Coronado Rotary Club please visit  coronadorotary.org.

A sampling of biography and animal books.

 

 

 



Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

