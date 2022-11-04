Rotary President Presents Gift of Books to Silver Strand and Village Elementary Schools

Each year Coronado Rotary’s president chooses a gift in honor of each of Rotary’s weekly speakers. This year President LuAnn Miller chose books as her “speaker gifts.” A complete set of books was given to each second and fourth grade classroom at Village and Silver Strand Elementary schools. The books purchased fell under the writing assessment criteria: biographies for fourth grade and animals for second grade.

The books, signed by visiting guest speakers, are stamped with the Coronado Rotary seal (wheel) along with the phrase Readers are Awesome. Rotarian and Everyone A Reader Chairperson Karen Laedlein spearheaded the project. Karen and LuAnn are Everyone A Reader tutors at Village Elementary.

There are so many volunteer opportunities and meaningful projects in Rotary. For more information about the Coronado Rotary Club please visit coronadorotary.org.





