Keep on Thriving as You Age

Is pain keeping you away from doing the things you love? Join Sharp Coronado Hospital’s physical therapy and fitness specialists to learn how to manage muscular-skeletal pain and increase your quality of life. Discover the importance of movement and how to incorporate fitness and strength training with modifications that work for you.

This presentation will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, on Thursday, November 17 from 2-3 pm. Registration is not required, and the public is welcome free of charge. For questions, please call 619-522-7343.

Thank you Sharp for continuing to bring presentations that improve our well-being!





