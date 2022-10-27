Let the Bidding Begin! CSF Online Auction, Sponsored by Katie Herrick Group, Opens October 28th

Yeehaw! The popular Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Online Auction, in conjunction with this year’s Denim & Diamonds Gala is launching on Friday, October 28th at noon and will remain open for bidding until Monday, November 14th.

Katie Herrick Group is generously sponsoring this year’s Online Auction, which features hundreds of unique items, including great local deals & steals. Participants can find information on how to bid to support our kids at csfkids.org/onlineauction. All proceeds benefit the 3,000 students at Coronado Unified schools.

This year’s Denim & Diamonds extravaganza will be held on Saturday, November 12th in the new Southpointe Ballroom at the Hotel del Coronado with limited seating still available. In addition to the fabulous three-course meal and collection of wines sponsored by Garage Buona Forchetta, all guests are invited to the Champagne Hour, sponsored by Ken Morris, CFA, CFP® at Merrill Lynch, on the new Southpointe Lawn. This year’s Live Auction and Raise your Paddle portion of the evening, sponsored by Pacific Western Bank and Discover Coronado, will generate funds to “Stock the iLabs” at all four CUSD campuses. The iLabs, short for Innovation Lab, are creative spaces that provide the opportunity for students to solve real world problems and watch their projects come to life through collaboration and innovation.

Guests will end the evening dancing to the sounds of Encore Event Entertainment, courtesy of The Clements Group, The Henry and the coming-soon-to-Coronado Blanco Tacos + Tequila, enjoying a “Kinzel Kocktail” from a diamond-shaped Ice Luge, courtesy of Lisa & Alan Kinzel, plus enjoying western-themed games, sponsored by Angela Stanley & Surtronics, Clarke Construction, IVT Yacht Sales and The Law Office of Terry J. Chapko, that are sure to entertain.

To reserve a ticket or table, volunteer, make a donation to the auctions (Live or Online) or make a donation to sponsor a CUSD teacher, please visit www.csfkids.org/gala or call Project Manager Alexandra Withers at 619-437-8059, ext. 5. For those who are unable to attend but wish to donate, names will be read aloud at the event for all donations over $1,000. Find out more at www.csfkids.org/gala.

http://www.csfkids.org

https://www.facebook.com/CoronadoSchoolsFoundation





