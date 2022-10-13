Thursday, October 13, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Halloween Boo Bash at the Coronado Island Marriott

1 min.
By Promoted Partner

Halloween is a thrilling time of year, and there’s no better place to celebrate than at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. Our Halloween Weekend event is packed with fun for the whole family, including three spooky mazes, trick or treating, and more. The Mummy Mayhem maze is perfect for little ones, while the Witches Garden and Zombie Land mazes are sure to thrill older children and adults alike. And no Halloween celebration would be complete without plenty of candy, so be sure to visit our Trick or Treat stations throughout the resort. Join us for a Halloween weekend perfect for making memories that will last a lifetime.

Dates:
Friday, October 28th | Saturday, October 29th | Sunday, October 30th
from 4 pm to 8 pm

Admission: $5 collected at the door

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa
2000 2nd St, Coronado, CA 92118

 



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.