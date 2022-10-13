Halloween Boo Bash at the Coronado Island Marriott

Halloween is a thrilling time of year, and there’s no better place to celebrate than at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. Our Halloween Weekend event is packed with fun for the whole family, including three spooky mazes, trick or treating, and more. The Mummy Mayhem maze is perfect for little ones, while the Witches Garden and Zombie Land mazes are sure to thrill older children and adults alike. And no Halloween celebration would be complete without plenty of candy, so be sure to visit our Trick or Treat stations throughout the resort. Join us for a Halloween weekend perfect for making memories that will last a lifetime.

Dates:

Friday, October 28th | Saturday, October 29th | Sunday, October 30th

from 4 pm to 8 pm

Admission: $5 collected at the door

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

2000 2nd St, Coronado, CA 92118





