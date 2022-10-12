CHS Cross Country Team at Halfway Point of Season

Last Wednesday, the Cross Country team competed in the second league cluster of the season. Since this meet was a non-scoring event, some schools didn’t bring their entire squads, so the competition was more relaxed.

Our top finisher in the boys’ varsity race was Detrik Height, who covered the 3.11-mile city conference course in 18:17, only four-tenths of a second behind the winner from High Tech High. Our other varsity runner was Rafael Roos, who placed thirteenth with a time of 19:06. The rest of our boys are making steady progress, with most posting Personal Bests, so that’s encouraging for the future.

Our top finisher in the girls’ race was Dana Jennings, who covered the course in 22:32 while placing twelfth. Alexis Hammond and Morgan Maske were right behind Dana in thirteenth and fourteenth place. Our last two scorers were Eva Vinegrad and Jaya Jost, respectively, who placed nineteenth and twentieth. Looking at all races run this season, our girls are currently ranked fourth in the Eastern League behind OLP, La Jolla, and Clairemont.





