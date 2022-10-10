Monday, October 10, 2022
Monday at the San Diego Open – Are You Ready?!

HIGHLIGHTS

Danielle Collins v. Caroline Garcia
*not before 5:30 PM

Coco Cauff & Jessica Pagula v. Yifan Xu & Zhaoxuan Yang
*not before 4:30 PM

  • World Mental Health Day celebration sponsored by Modern Health
  • Fan Village Player Q&A
  • Celebrity Exhibition Match with Pete Wentz & Chris Crabb + Meet & Greet
  • Multiball Game with Player in Fan Village
  • San Diego Tennis Hall of Fame Recognition Night

YESTERDAY’S RECAP & RESULTS

UNDERDOG’ ELLEN PEREZ, ALONG WITH THREE AMERICANS, QUALIFY FOR SAN DIEGO OPEN WTA 500 SINGLES MAIN DRAW AT BARNES TENNIS CENTER

The San Diego Open WTA 500 main draw took shape on Sunday at Barnes Tennis Center, with six players advancing through the qualifying rounds.

Ellen Perez has already made a name for herself on the doubles court. But Perez is sure looking comfortable on the singles court, too, in Southern California. A last-minute addition to the qualifying rounds, the lefthander, ranked No. 348, finds herself through to the main draw.

American Caroline Dolehide impressed with a 6-4, 6-2 upset of 36th-ranked Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, saving seven of the eight break points she faced.

Joining their fellow American Dolehide in the main draw will be Louisa Chirico and Robin Montgomery. Chirico needed just 54 minutes to defeat Ashlyn Krueger, 6-3, 6-1, while the 18-year-old Montgomery, roared back from a set down to defeat countrywoman Bernarda Pera, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Colombia’s Camila Osorio rallied from a set down to upset China’s Qinwen Zheng in a three-hour battle of 20-year-olds, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Croatia’s Donna Vekic rounded out the results with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 defeat of American Lauren Davis.

 



