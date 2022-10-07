Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Controlled Substance, Hit and Run (9/24-9/30)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 10th Street

39 year old male

9/25/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

58 year old male

9/26/2022: Outside Agency Warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old male

9/27/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

18 year old male

9/27/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

18 year old female

9/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

9/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 4th Street

26 year old male

9/28/2022: Possession and Transportation of a Controlled Substance – Felony on Carmel Valley Road

36 year old male

9/28/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

56 year old male

9/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Vehicle Lighting in the Dark – Misdemeanor in Churchill Place and Ocean Boulevard

26 year old male





