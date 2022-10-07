Friday, October 7, 2022
CrimeFeatured

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Controlled Substance, Hit and Run (9/24-9/30)

1 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 10th Street

39 year old male

9/25/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

58 year old male

9/26/2022: Outside Agency Warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old male

9/27/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

18 year old male

9/27/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

18 year old female

9/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

9/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 4th Street

26 year old male

9/28/2022: Possession and Transportation of a Controlled Substance – Felony on Carmel Valley Road

36 year old male

9/28/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

56 year old male

9/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Vehicle Lighting in the Dark – Misdemeanor in Churchill Place and Ocean Boulevard

26 year old male

 



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.