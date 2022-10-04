Tuesday, October 4, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

MainStreet Goes Ghostly 2022

1 min.
By Managing Editor

It’s time again for witches and ghosts to wander throughout Coronado’s central downtown*. Coronado MainStreet sponsors the popular MainStreet Goes Ghostly each Halloween. This year the fun event will be on Monday, October 31 and merchants in the central downtown will be prepared to welcome trick or treaters from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

MainStreet will have a cauldron in Rotary Plaza to collect entry coupons for a drawing for Coronado Currency.

This year, MainStreet will be accepting cash or candy donations from residents who are not able to hand out treats in their own neighborhood but still want to be part of the fun. MainStreet will use the donations to purchase Ghostly Goodies to hand out in the Plaza and to distribute to our merchants.

Donations can be made to MainStreet, 1001 B Avenue, #216, Coronado. For more information, call 619-437-0254.

* The event mostly takes place along Orange Avenue between 8th Street and Adella Avenue/RH Dana Place.

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.