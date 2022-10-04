MainStreet Goes Ghostly 2022

It’s time again for witches and ghosts to wander throughout Coronado’s central downtown*. Coronado MainStreet sponsors the popular MainStreet Goes Ghostly each Halloween. This year the fun event will be on Monday, October 31 and merchants in the central downtown will be prepared to welcome trick or treaters from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

MainStreet will have a cauldron in Rotary Plaza to collect entry coupons for a drawing for Coronado Currency.

This year, MainStreet will be accepting cash or candy donations from residents who are not able to hand out treats in their own neighborhood but still want to be part of the fun. MainStreet will use the donations to purchase Ghostly Goodies to hand out in the Plaza and to distribute to our merchants.

Donations can be made to MainStreet, 1001 B Avenue, #216, Coronado. For more information, call 619-437-0254.

* The event mostly takes place along Orange Avenue between 8th Street and Adella Avenue/RH Dana Place.





