CHS Cross Country Teams Start League Competition

Last Wednesday, the Eastern League Cluster Cross Country meets began at Morley Field. The girls’ varsity team had a couple of close contests, losing to Crawford by one point (27-28) but winning over San Diego by three points (26-29). We usually have a tight pack of five girls, but we were missing one because of illness. Leading our pack was Dana Jennings, who covered the 3.11-mile course in 23:14. Morgan Maske and Eva Vinegrad were next with both running 23:48. Jaya Jost was back a few seconds (23:54), followed by Anna Youngblood, Sierra Grella, Mia Sachi, Silvia Arana, and Caroline Cole.

This season we have only two boys at the varsity level. The rest are Frosh/Sophs running Cross Country for the first time. In the boys’ varsity race, Detrik Heidt covered the 3.11 mile course in 18:33 followed by Raphael Roos in 19:00.

Our top finisher in the boys JV race was Henry Moore who ran 23:28 followed by Jack Letcher, Oscar Alicandri, Andre Poole, and Cole Bennett.

For more photos of this race, and all of our Cross Country races, visit our photo website.






