Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Celebrates 25 Years in San Diego

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) is celebrating 25 years in San Diego, serving as one of the Navy’s major acquisition commands with an expertise in cyber and information technology, providing a substantial positive impact to the region’s economy year after year.

On October 1, 1997, NAVWAR, then Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), opened its doors in San Diego, having moved across the country from Crystal City, VA. The relocation was a result of a Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC) decision, bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to the San Diego region.

NAVWAR’s location in San Diego is ideal for both the region and the command. With nearly half of its workforce positioned in the area, NAVWAR brings major economic, technological and educational benefits to the region, while leveraging many of San Diego’s unique advantages including close proximity to operational forces, training ranges, high-tech industry and world-class universities. Additionally, as one of the top employers in the region, NAVWAR brings $3.2 billion in revenue to the area and employs more than 5,200 federal employees while supporting more than 29,000 jobs.

“We have a long history with San Diego, as the region has been a strong partner in executing our mission of delivering and sustaining information warfare capabilities for the fleet and our partners around the world,” said NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope.

Another example of partnerships within the region is NAVWAR’s continued involvement with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE), demonstrating the command’s strong commitment and contribution to cybersecurity, as well as the importance of partnering with industry to better support the mission. NAVWAR is working alongside the CCOE on a number of initiatives to strengthen the diversity and inclusivity in the cyber talent pipeline, including CyberHireSD and the Underrepresented in Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program.

San Diego is home to more than 870 cyber firms and 12,400 cyber professionals that generate an annual economic impact of $3.5 billion. NAVWAR directly employs a third of all cybersecurity workers in San Diego and its presence is a contributing factor for many cyber companies to remain located in the region.

With the expanding impact of the information environment, NAVWAR’s relationship with the region is more important than ever, with the command working across government, military, industry and academia to deliver solutions at speed for the future fleet.

This includes NAVWAR’s support of Project Overmatch, a high priority Department of the Navy initiative aimed at connecting platforms, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture (NOA) that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.

To keep NAVWAR ready to deliver on high priority efforts like Project Overmatch and to execute its high-tech mission, the Navy is working alongside supporting partners and advocates throughout the region to provide the command with safe, modern and secure facilities.

Known as the Navy Old Town Campus (OTC) Revitalization Project, this effort centers around the redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters, which is currently housed in 1941 World War II aircraft factories, on 70.5 acres of Navy-owned land at Naval Base Point Loma, in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community of San Diego. The potential redevelopment would bring additional economic benefits to the region through the construction and operation of new commercial, residential, and transportation facilities.

Currently, the Navy is working to identify – through a competitive solicitation process – a potential master developer that can work with the Navy to develop more detailed site plans before a final alternative is selected. The Navy will work with the potential master developer on multiple options for the private development of the site, while continuing to evaluate the feasibility of a NAVWAR-only development funded by traditional military construction methods. The effort represents the mutually beneficial relationship NAVWAR has with the city of San Diego, as they work together to find the best solution possible for both the command and the region.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we look back with pride and gratitude to be part of such a dynamic, high-tech region in the middle of so much Fleet activity,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small. “Our Sailors and Marines benefit directly from this synergy.”

About NAVWAR:

NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.





