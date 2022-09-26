Monday, September 26, 2022
Mayor Bailey to Hold a Series of Town Hall Meetings

By Managing Editor
Photo courtesy of Richard Bailey.

Join Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey for a community update, followed by audience Q&A, during the following dates and times:

  • Sept 27 – Village, Winn Room at the Coronado Library
  • Sept 28 – Cays, Calypso Café
  • Oct 3 – Virtual via Zoom  (Please RSVP and a link to the virtual meeting will be emailed before the event)
  • TBD – Shores, Clubhouse

Doors open for each town hall at 6:15 and the meetings will run from 6:30 to 7:30.

RSVP is not required but is appreciated for head count – please RSVP by visiting https://linktr.ee/richardbailey.

 

 



