Mayor Bailey to Hold a Series of Town Hall Meetings

Join Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey for a community update, followed by audience Q&A, during the following dates and times:

Sept 27 – Village, Winn Room at the Coronado Library

Sept 28 – Cays, Calypso Café

Oct 3 – Virtual via Zoom (Please RSVP and a link to the virtual meeting will be emailed before the event)

TBD – Shores, Clubhouse

Doors open for each town hall at 6:15 and the meetings will run from 6:30 to 7:30.

RSVP is not required but is appreciated for head count – please RSVP by visiting https://linktr.ee/ richardbailey.





