Mayor Bailey to Hold a Series of Town Hall Meetings

Join Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey for a community update, followed by audience Q&A, during the following dates and times:
- Sept 27 – Village, Winn Room at the Coronado Library
- Sept 28 – Cays, Calypso Café
- Oct 3 – Virtual via Zoom (Please RSVP and a link to the virtual meeting will be emailed before the event)
- TBD – Shores, Clubhouse
Doors open for each town hall at 6:15 and the meetings will run from 6:30 to 7:30.
RSVP is not required but is appreciated for head count