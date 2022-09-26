Bridgeworthy Tennis: Top Pro Women Come to San Diego Oct. 8-16

The top tennis players in the world are coming to San Diego – just over the bridge from Coronado! The San Diego Open (WTA 500) event will be from Oct. 8-16 and be played at Barnes Tennis Center.

A 28-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles main draw are held, all featuring best two-out-of-three set matches. A 24-player singles qualifying draw will be held for six main-draw entries. Get tickets.

History of the WTA in San Diego

San Diego has a rich history of hosting major Women’s tennis events dating back to 1971, with the Virginia Slims of San Diego, which took place at Morley Field. Between 1971 and 2015, the WTA held a San Diego stop 34 times between Morley Field, the San Diego Sports Arena, Rancho Bernardo Inn and La Costa Resort & Spa. The event almost always featured a top-flight field and past winners include WTA Grand Slam champions Billie Jean King, Steffi Graf, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, and Maria Sharapova. 2022 will mark the return of the WTA to San Diego for the first time since 2015 and the first time at the Barnes Tennis Center.

More info and tickets.

Brandon Nakashima (USA) defeated Marcos Giron (USA) by a score of 6-4, 6-4 in the San Diego Open (ATP 250) men’s singles final on Sept. 25, 2022. Both players are from California and Nakashima is from San Diego. This is Nakashima’s first ATP title.

Singles Highlights:

In Doubles:

Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow beat Australians Jason Kubler and Luke Saville at the San Diego Open to claim their first ATP Tour title as a team. Full story.





