Sharp Coronado Hospital to hold FREE Flu Shot Clinics in October

An annual flu shot has been shown to help prevent or reduce the severity of the influenza virus. The flu vaccine is recommended every year beginning in October.

Sharp Coronado Hospital will hold three FREE flu shot clinics* in October. They will be set up across from the Coronado Island Marriott, 2000 2nd Street, near the Glorietta Boulevard and 2nd Street bus station.

Monday, Oct. 3, 8 am to 1 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 1 pm to 5 pm

Monday, Oct. 10, 8 am to 1 pm

*While supplies last. Standard dose vaccine. High-dose vaccine unavailable at this event. For high-dose flu shots, please schedule an appointment with the Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy at 619-522-3996.





