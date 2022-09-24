Coronado Schools Awarded $1.5 Million DoDEA Math and STEM Grant

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Unified School District has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). The Project E3: Engage, Explore, and Excel grant will focus on “improving mathematics achievement of military-connected CUSD students in grades K-12 by increasing staff capacity to facilitate mathematical literacy, foundations of mathematical practices, and STEM literacy through in-class curriculum and instruction support, and the development of advanced technology-based learning environments.”

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from DoDEA. The Project E3 goals directly align with our LCAP goals and actions, as well as Superintendent Mueller’s Long Range Plan. I am excited to see the impact that this grant will have on student achievement in mathematics,” said Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle.

CUSD’s Teacher on Special Assignment for Mathematics and Science, Stacy Morrissey, will serve as the project director for the grant. “I’m excited that Project E3 will provide additional support for our military connected students and all students of CUSD to increase College and Career Readiness, math achievement, and STEM opportunities,” said Morrissey.

CUSD has a 41 percent military connected student population and has received six multi-year DoDEA grants since 2009. The Project E3 grant runs through May 31, 2027.

The grant outlines specific strategies including additional support teachers for small group instruction and the integration of technology in both instruction and assessment analytics in elementary grades and sets specific achievement goals for K-5.

At the secondary level (grades 6-12) the grant focuses on building organizational capacity by providing teachers with professional learning to improve content knowledge and pedagogical knowledge in mathematics and STEM fields, as well as develop strong vertical alignment of mathematics skills in K-12.

“All credit for CUSD being awarded this grant goes to Dr. Battle and her team, Stacy Morrissey and Julia Braga. They have been successful in securing multiple DoDEA grants not only because they are skilled grant writers, but also because they have a track record of administering the grants with fidelity and successful outcomes,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller.

