Wednesday, September 21, 2022
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Endorsement for John Duncan

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]

By Managing Editor

Paid political letter. Learn more here

Submitted by Jerry Moss

I write to endorse John Duncan for City Council. My wife, Margaret, and I have known John for two decades. As the named partner of a law firm representing large financial institutions, I first became aware of John when he was a young attorney building an impressive reputation in Federal Court. A few years later, I met with John as I had heard he may be starting his own firm and his reputation with clients, judges and attorneys remained stellar. After that meeting, John and I decided to become law partners in our own firm. We agreed to have John as a Managing Partner early in his career. It was a great decision. The law partnership exceeded both of our expectations. We have an outstanding relationship and our families are close friends. In fact, visiting John’s family in Coronado is what spurred Margaret and I to buy our home in Coronado years ago. I have full confidence and trust in John’s commitment to Coronado and his skill in complicated administrative, financial and legal matters. He is an honest, trustworthy leader and problem solver. The Coronado community would be extremely fortunate to have John serve in office and work for us on difficult issues. My wife and I wholeheartedly endorse John Duncan for City Council.

Jerry Moss

 

 

Paid political letter. Learn more here

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.