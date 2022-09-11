Islander Girls Golf: Swinging Into the 2022 Fall Season

With six matches in the record books, the Islander Girls Golf Team have swung into action as they entered into the 2022 fall season. Twins Mariella and Natalia Avanni return to the team as the only seniors. Juniors Ines Izuzquiza, Bella Villarin, and Jasmine Lo start their third year together and look to continue their campaign to CIF. Junior Emily Scheurer also joins the trio to create a formidable upperclassmen group. Three freshmen are also new to the Islander team and show great potential: Elleaire Lyons, Dhara Jost, and Kylie Peterson.

This past Tuesday, September 6, the Islanders faced the Torrey Pines Falcons, currently ranked the number one team in San Diego. On their home turf of Coronado Golf Course, the Islanders were confident and calm despite the sweltering afternoon heat and competing against the best team in the county.

Ines Izuzquiza and Bella Villarin tied for medalist honors with scores of even-par 36. Jasmine Lo carded her personal best of the season so far with a round of two-over par 38. Mariella Avanni, Elleaire Lyons, and Emily Scheurer all shot rounds of nine-over par 45.

For those who are unfamiliar with the format of golf matches, six golfers compete and the lowest five scores are summed up to calculate the team score. The scores from the two competing teams are compared and whichever school has the lower score wins the match.

In this case, Coronado’s team tallied to an impressive score of 200 while Torrey Pines had a total of 226. With this first victory for the Islanders against one of the best teams in San Diego, the girls have just scratched the surface of what low rounds they are capable of.

On Thursday, September 8, the Islanders competed in their first Western League match of the season against Point Loma at Coronado Golf Course. Unlike Tuesday, conditions were overcast and fairly windy, which provided a glimpse at what golfing in the fall feels like. Point Loma only had three players participating, which was an automatic forfeit for them and another victory for the Islanders. Still, the girls put their best foot forward in the match.

Villarin was medalist of the match with a round of three-over par 39. Izuzquiza was next with a respectable round of 40 considering she carded a quadruple-bogey on the par 4 sixth hole. Lo followed with a round of 41. The Avanni twins rounded out the Islanders with scores of eight-over par 44.

The Islanders are currently ranked 5th out of 54 schools in San Diego County with a team differential of 21.84. Coronado is also second in Division II sitting behind The Bishop’s School. In the Western League, the girls are ranked first with a league record of 1-0.

“I’m happy with the start of the season,” Coach Stuart Gordon shared. “We’ve got two wins, and it’s looking good in the sense that everyone is shooting 45 or better.”

Next week, the Islanders look to compete in two more Western League matches. The first is at La Jolla Country Club against La Jolla on Wednesday, September 14. The second is at the Islanders’ home course against Scripps Ranch.

Find Coronado team and individual results here.

Find CIF San Diego County Girls Golf results here.





