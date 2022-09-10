Water Line Work to Affect 10th Street, Adella Avenue, Ynez Place

California American Water has begun work on a project to replace a water line. Construction activity will affect portions of Tenth Street, Adella Avenue and Ynez Place as generally depicted in the map shown below. Work is expected to begin the week of Sept. 12 and be completed before the end of the calendar year.

Traffic control for the majority of the activity will accommodate through-traffic, however, some road closures are anticipated on Adella Avenue at Tenth Street for portions of the work. On-street parking also will be impacted by the work. Notification signs are already being deployed in advance of this work with additional information to come.

Please use caution when driving through the work zone and be aware traffic control may change from day to day as progress is made.

Work by California American Water on an unrelated project on First Street near Orange Avenue involves a leak on a water line the company owns. The leak occurred in front of Tartine restaurant and California American made repairs last week. Unfortunately, the repairs did not hold, and repairs will be made again.





