Saturday, September 10, 2022
Nominations Being Accepted for 2023 Community READ

By City of Coronado

The Coronado Community READ is designed to unite the community through the shared reading of a single book. The program, now in its seventh year, encourages discussion and participation in planned community-building events around the theme of the title, selected by you, the readers.

Nominations for the 2023 READ program are now being accepted from the community through Oct. 6. The Coronado Community READ Selection Committee, comprised of Coronado Public Library staff, community partners and local book club members, considers all nominated titles, applies the established criteria to narrow the field down to 10 and then to five titles.

Do you have a suggestion for the 2023 Coronado Community Read? Enter your suggestion in the form on the Comment Coronado site or on the Library’s READ webpage to put the title in consideration.

