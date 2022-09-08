Heat Wave & Hurricane Kay

An excessive heat warning was extended through Friday, Sept. 9, for the coast and valleys. The forecast calls for 90 degrees in Coronado, but the humidity levels make it feel hotter.

The Coronado Unified School District has called minimum days for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9. Students may head to the Library, which is open until 9 pm on Thursday and 6 pm on Friday, or the Community Center, which will open its Recreation Pool to the community from 11 am to 3 pm the rest of the week. For adults, the Spreckels Center will be open Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

In addition to the excessive heat warning in effect, forecasters also say Hurricane Kay will bring increased moisture, strong gusty winds, and showers and isolated thunderstorms to the region. Light rain was falling in Coronado Thursday, Sept. 8, with increasing showers expected Friday afternoon into Saturday. The National Weather Service reports that abundant moisture will remain on Sunday but will gradually decrease through mid-week.

Sand bags will soon be available for residents at four locations: First Street and Alameda Boulevard; Fourth Street and Alameda; North Beach; and across the street from the Cays Fire Station. No contractors please.

A southwest swell will generate surf of three to six feet as well as strong rip currents. Beachgoers are advised to check with Lifeguards before going in the water. The good news is that the rain will help to lower temperatures in the region.

Until then, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, visit or stay in air-conditioned rooms, and never leave children or pets inside vehicles.





