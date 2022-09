The carcass of a whale washed ashore in Coronado around 6:30pm on Monday, September 5 according to Coronado lifeguards who had observed it floating about a half-mile offshore earlier in the day.

According to the City of Coronado, Scientists from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Marine Fisheries are expected to arrive today to take tissue samples before City crews bury the carcass. Burying the carcass is the common practice with dead animals that wash ashore.