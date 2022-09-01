Food Truck Thursday at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa – September 2022

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa is excited to end the season with the last Food Truck Thursday events of the summer on September 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Satisfy your appetite each week from 5 pm to 8 pm at our Skyline Terrace. Enjoy local flavors, live music, and breathtaking views of the San Diego Skyline. Along with four local Food Trucks, our bar features local beers, California wines, refreshing seltzers to sip and savor. Guests and locals alike enjoy a live soundtrack provided by DJ TeeLynn, who spins a variety of tunes. Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa is the perfect place to unwind with family and friends.

Keep your eyes peeled… you never know when Fiona the Flamingo, will make a special appearance.

We look forward to welcoming locals and guests to our community every Thursday in September!





