Thursday, September 1, 2022
EntertainmentDining

Food Truck Thursday at Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa – September 2022

1 min.
By Promoted Partner

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa is excited to end the season with the last Food Truck Thursday events of the summer on September 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Satisfy your appetite each week from 5 pm to 8 pm at our Skyline Terrace. Enjoy local flavors, live music, and breathtaking views of the San Diego Skyline. Along with four local Food Trucks, our bar features local beers, California wines, refreshing seltzers to sip and savor. Guests and locals alike enjoy a live soundtrack provided by DJ TeeLynn, who spins a variety of tunes. Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa is the perfect place to unwind with family and friends.

Fiona the Flamingo

Keep your eyes peeled… you never know when Fiona the Flamingo, will make a special appearance.

We look forward to welcoming locals and guests to our community every Thursday in September!

 



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.