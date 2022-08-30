Getting to Know FOCUS

Forty years ago, several residents of Coronado saw the need for a charitable organization dedicated to the needs of children. They created Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS). For 40 years, hundreds of partner agencies and hundreds of thousands of children have benefited from the generosity of FOCUS supporters and members. Former president and long time member Marianne Polles has faithfully supported FOCUS for most of those 40 years. FOCUS could not have helped so many children without members like Ms. Polles. Now FOCUS needs you.

Daily we all receive requests for donations from various organizations, some at our mailing address, some by phone. Many are legitimate, others are not. Vetting is difficult. How do you know how much of your donation goes to the needy and how much to pay office rent, salaries, travel, and other expenses? FOCUS has vetted each of their partner agencies. When you donate to FOCUS you know how your donation is spent. Every penny goes to children in need. You can learn more about FOCUS and how you can help the mission at www.focus-sdkids.org.

The FOCUS partner agencies represent a wide span of children in need. Providing food to children during summer months when their schools are closed is one example. This past summer FOCUS fulfilled requests from Camp Able, motorized screens for Youth Assistance Coalition, 98 pairs of shoes from size Toddler 2 to Teen 10 for Christie’s Place, 800 stuffed school backpacks for nine different children’s charities, playground equipment for SD Rescue Mission, 400 curriculum books for Coronado Safe Harbor. The successful Annual June Rummage Sale, and July 4th Parade participation are just a few more fun events FOCUS members enjoyed.

Looking forward, FOCUS will be back at North Island Naval Base, Saturday, September 17, 2022 for a Night of Stars celebrating our members, donors and enjoying new friends. The Night of Stars event sold out almost as soon as announced.

Our annual festive Holiday Boutique at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Come enjoy music, champagne, coffee and a delicious selection of sweets and savory treats as you get a jump on Holiday shopping. A joyful, fun way to begin the winter season of celebration!

Keep up w FOCUS events, join and support at our web site: www.focus-sdkids.org and on Facebook at F.O.C.U.S.

President, Pat Robitaille

Projects VP, Sharyn Blongiewicz

Projects VP, Carin Cross





