Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Sports

Coronado Cross Country Starts Season at Wolf Pack Invite

1 min.
By George Green

While it’s a bit too early to know precisely how the Coronado Islander Cross Country team will fare as a team in the Eastern League this season, based on workouts over the summer and the Wolf Pack Invite last Friday, I can make a couple of generalizations. The boys’ team is comprised chiefly of freshmen and will need a couple of seasons to be competitive. Out of this group, Oscar Alicandri and Anton Youngblood looked the best in the 1.5-mile frosh boys race with times of 10:58 and 11:23.

Oscar Alicandri

Sophomore Andre Poole also had a good start in the Soph boys’ race. However, our top runner this season will be Detrik Heidt, who clocked 12:08 in the 2.1- mile boys’ junior race. Returning soph, Rafael Roos, should also have a good season, but he couldn’t be at last Friday’s race.

Detrik Heidt

Our only other returning boy is junior Luca Durocher. The girls’ team outlook is a bit better, with several returning runners and a few promising newcomers. In the girls’ senior race, Dana Jennings placed 14th over the 1.5-mile course in 10:35. Lexie Hammond was our second runner with a time of 11:10, followed by Anna Youngblood in 11:58.

Senior Girls L-R : Dana Jennings, Anna Youngblood, Lexie Hammond : Photo by Elise Hammond

Although they didn’t run Friday, returning sophomores Eva Vinegrad, Jaya Jost, and Sierra Grella round out the varsity squad. It’s too early to know how the new girls will do this season, but freshman Morgan Maske and junior Natalia Amkie have been running well in practice.

You can find our schedule, info, and photos on our website, IslanderTrack.Com.

 

 

 

 

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.