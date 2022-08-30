Coronado Cross Country Starts Season at Wolf Pack Invite

While it’s a bit too early to know precisely how the Coronado Islander Cross Country team will fare as a team in the Eastern League this season, based on workouts over the summer and the Wolf Pack Invite last Friday, I can make a couple of generalizations. The boys’ team is comprised chiefly of freshmen and will need a couple of seasons to be competitive. Out of this group, Oscar Alicandri and Anton Youngblood looked the best in the 1.5-mile frosh boys race with times of 10:58 and 11:23.

Sophomore Andre Poole also had a good start in the Soph boys’ race. However, our top runner this season will be Detrik Heidt, who clocked 12:08 in the 2.1- mile boys’ junior race. Returning soph, Rafael Roos, should also have a good season, but he couldn’t be at last Friday’s race.

Our only other returning boy is junior Luca Durocher. The girls’ team outlook is a bit better, with several returning runners and a few promising newcomers. In the girls’ senior race, Dana Jennings placed 14th over the 1.5-mile course in 10:35. Lexie Hammond was our second runner with a time of 11:10, followed by Anna Youngblood in 11:58.

Although they didn’t run Friday, returning sophomores Eva Vinegrad, Jaya Jost, and Sierra Grella round out the varsity squad. It’s too early to know how the new girls will do this season, but freshman Morgan Maske and junior Natalia Amkie have been running well in practice.

You can find our schedule, info, and photos on our website, IslanderTrack.Com.





