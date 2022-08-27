U.S.-Mexico Treaty to Ensure Sewage Treatment Funding

Coronado fully supports the recent signing of a treaty between the United States and Mexico to jointly commit $494 million to solutions to cross-border sewage.

The United States has committed $350 million and Mexico $144 million to replace outdated sewage treatment plants in Tijuana. Officials from both countries, including members of the Coronado City Council, attended the treaty signing on Aug. 18 in Imperial Beach, a city hard hit by polluted beaches.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission are the lead agencies on a plan which proposes to fund and implement the measures to reduce transboundary flows from Tijuana.

The City provided its comments on a draft environmental statement on a series of proposed projects, offering its full support to a comprehensive solution covering $627 million worth of projects. Among the projects are a complete upgrade to Tijuana’s San Antonio de Los Buenos wastewater treatment plant along Tijuana’s coast and expanding the existing South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, among other projects. The EPA is planning to begin construction on some of these projects before the end of the 2022 with the highest priority being the International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

See a list of frequently asked questions on the City's Fact or Fiction page.






