Water Bottle Filling Stations Installed At All CUSD School Sites 

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Village Elementary first grade teachers Brittany Lindquist and Devon Roberts try out the new filtered, chilled, water bottle filling stations. Multiple stations were installed this summer at all schools thanks to a grant from California American Water, which also provided reusable water bottles to all CUSD staff.

Coronado Unified School District installed new water bottle filling stations at all four school sites in time for the first day of school on August 25. The units are ADA-compliant combination high-low hydration stations with both fountains and filling stations that dispense filtered, chilled water.

“Adding water bottle filling stations has been on our bucket list for many years and we were finally able to complete the installations thanks to a generous donation from California American Water,” said Deputy Superintendent Donnie Salamanca.

“This was one of our many summer projects,” said CUSD Maintenance and Operations Director Gary Hall. Coronado Middle School, Silver Strand and Village elementary schools each have four units (dual fountain/filling station) and Coronado High School will have five.

The project was a three-way partnership between California American Water, the Coronado Schools Foundation, and CUSD. “When we have an opportunity to connect one of our long-standing sponsors and underwriting business partners with CUSD for a great initiative supplying water filling stations across CUSD, it is a win-win. California American Water is dedicated to providing clean, reliable water, through protecting the environment and reducing plastics. Thank you to California American Water for supporting our students with these state-of-the art water-filling stations,” said CSF President and CEO Michelle Gilmore.

