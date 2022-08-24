Coronado Crime Report (August 13 through August 19)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue
Vandalism to gazebo found.
Traffic Accident on Grand Caribe Causeway
Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicycle involved.
Petty Theft Report at Fiddlers Cove Marina
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Mc Cain Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Vandalism Report on 3rd Street
Victim reported item thrown at door and broke.
Traffic Accident on G Avenue and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Stolen Vehicle Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported vehicle taken.
Vandalism Report on Adella Lane
Victim reported fence broken.
Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicycle involved.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported knife stolen.
Petty Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported bag stolen.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Minor injury reported. Bicyclist fell.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Stolen Vehicle Report on 1st Street
Victim reported vehicle stolen.
Arrests:
8/13/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 3rd Street
23 year old male
8/13/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue
25 year old female
8/14/2022: Driving Without a License, Speeding, and Failing to Use Turn Signal – Misdemeanor on Freeway I-15 and Carmel Mountain Road
46 year old male
8/14/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
34 year old male
8/16/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Proof of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
21 year old female
8/16/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Driving While in Possession of Cannabis, and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
26 year old female
8/17/2022: Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard
45 year old male
8/18/2022: Assault With a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1200 block of Palau Road
48 year old male
8/19/2022: Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Public Intoxication – Felony on 400 block of 1st Street
32 year old male
8/19/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Mc Cain Boulevard
38 year old male