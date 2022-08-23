What’s New at the Hotel del Coronado? Retail, Dining, Swing Music & More

With the $400 million master plan renovations winding down, The Del has maintained its historic charm but is now spruced up in so many ways. The hotel recently won a 2022 Preservation Design Award from the California Preservation Foundation (CPF) for the entry, porch, and lobby restoration project. The grand new entrance, relocated to Avenida del Sol, is reminiscent of yesteryear, with guests greeted by the meticulously revitalized front porch, complete with nostalgic rocking chairs and stained glass windows. Visitors and locals can enjoy swing music and signature cocktails on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 1 pm to 5 pm, at the newly implemented Front Porch Swing.

The Ice House Museum offers photo galleries and tours of the storied history of The Del through the years. The completion of Shore House is slated for mid-September, with a neighborhood feel, new pool, and spacious living rooms that look out and connect to magnificent ocean vistas. The Southpointe Event Center will feature a more than 15,000 square foot ballroom, along with additional smaller venues and lawn area for hosting events.

For visitors and locals alike, it’s worth a trip to see the lobby, updated grounds, and the new retail area, the latest project to be completed, which showcases some old favorites, as well as some new appealing stores. Near the lobby, the Est. 1888 boutique still offers unique treasures and gifts, with The Signature Shop featuring exclusive Hotel del Coronado apparel and gifts, including the highly sought after collectible Christmas ornament. The Del also has an online store.

Lighter and brighter inviting hallways draw you in, from the front and back entrances, to the updated shopping experience. Brady’s for men is back with its long-time staff, known for putting stylish outfits together for men who wants to look their best, with an extensive shop filled with sportswear, shoes, and more. The Beachouse, the updated version of the popular gift store that was previously located next to the Babcock and Story Bar, still offers an amazing array of gift and décor items with coastal themes. I was delighted to receive a 10 percent local discount on gifts I recently purchased there (check with the other shops to see if your purchase qualifies). En Route offers stylish luggage and leather goods, including Briggs & Riley bags, for everyday and travel.

Newcomers include Monroe, a chic women’s fashion store inspired by the Hollywood icon, which offers white to bright dresses and clothing. Current boasts an array of casual men’s clothing, reflecting the coastal lifestyle, from swim to golf to beach. Action sports gear can be found at S.R.F., with sunglasses from Ray-Ban to Maui Jim, surfboards, skateboards, roller skates, helmets, a host of sporty clothes and even the Seabob, the world’s fastest water sled. Weekends offers beach-inspired clothing, for a variety of leisure needs. There are currently no plans to bring back a children’s store.

The decision to reopen Spreckels Sweets and Treats hasn’t been finalized, but sugary goodness, with a myriad of toppings, abounds at Sundaes Ice Cream & Gelateria, which also features local Mexican-style handcrafted popsicles, with real fruit, from Holy Paleta. Other food offerings include coastal cuisine at Serẽa; pizza, coffee, grab-and-go items and more at Eno Market & Pizzeria; stunning views, craft cocktails and lighter fare at Sundeck: breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Sheerwater; and don’t miss taking some time to sit at the restored original mahogany bar, which anchors Babcock & Story Bar, for live music and a wide selection of libations and bites. Tacos and cold bar offerings are the highlights at the Beach and Taco Shack, with live music in the sand on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Plan a stroll around the 134-year old historic grounds to check out what’s new, and don’t forget to take in the beach view and marvel at the custom sandcastle creations near the boardwalk. For additional details, check out hoteldel.com.





