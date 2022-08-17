Q & A with Mark Scheurer, CUSD School Board Candidate

The Coronado Times is conducting short interviews with all candidates for Coronado Unified School District board of trustees. All candidates have received the same six questions and the answers are in their own words; each candidate is invited to share photos, interviews are published in the order it is received. Elections are November 8, 2022.

Q: What experience will you bring to the school board?

A: I have lived in Coronado for many years and I care about this community. As a medical doctor, I have spent a great deal of time in the educational system. I intimately understand the process of academic achievement to advanced levels.

Q: In your mind, what are the biggest challenges facing CUSD today?

A: CUSD’s biggest challenge is to focus on education.

Q: What is something CUSD does well?

A: The degree of parental concern and desire for involvement in our schools is outstanding.

Q: How do you feel about local control?

A: Local control is the reason we have a local government, including the school board. The best decisions are made by stakeholders who are closest to, and most affected by, the results of the governing process.

Q: What is your stance on social-emotional learning? Do you think that teaching children empathy, responsible decision making and emotional awareness is important in schools?

A: The mission of the schools is to impart fundamental knowledge and critical thinking skills to our students. Development of favorable character traits is the responsibility of the students’ parents/guardians.

Q: As you must be aware, school board meetings can be contentious, but it’s important for board members to work together. Do you think you are good at building consensus? Please provide an example if possible.

A: I feel that I am good at engaging in a dialogue with others who can do so with reliable data and a reasoned point of view. I have no interest in contentiousness. Problems are best solved when reasonable people work together in good faith. That will be my approach.

Stay tuned for more Q&A interviews from other candidates.