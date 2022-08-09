Fall Youth Dance Classes Offered by Recreation Start September 6

This fall Coronado Recreation is offering eleven different youth dance classes! Starting with dance classes for toddler age students, there is Baby and Toddler Ballet with Parents offered on Tuesdays at 10:15 am for those youngsters who are walking to age 3. Next there is KinderDance with Me on Wednesdays at 9:15 am for toddlers age 15-24 months along with a parent; KinderTots for ages 24-36 months is on Wednesdays at 10 am and Baby and Toddler Dance & Tumble Time is also available with parents on Thursdays at 9 am for children walking to age 3. These dance classes will help develop children’s gross motor skills as they learn to control their bodies through creative movement with music.

For preschool aged children there are dance classes for 3-5-year-olds, including Preschool Ballet and Tap on Thursdays at 4 pm and Preschool Cheer, Dance and Tumble on Thursdays at 4:30 pm. These classes teach dancing techniques in a fun and lively manner.

The after school dance classes offer a wide range of fun fundamental dance experiences for 6-12-year-olds including: Jr Hip Hop Dance on Wednesdays (in the club room) at 6 pm; Jr Cheer, Dance and Tumble on Thursdays at 5:00 pm; and Beginner Ballet and Tap on Thursdays at 6 pm.

For dancers ages 4-17 interested in being a member of a competitive hip hop dance team, Heart2Art (H2A) Dance Team is the dance team to be part of. There are many selections to choose from. Auditions for this team are scheduled for Tuesday, August 16. Two of the dance teams will be practicing at the Community Center throughout the school year including the “H2A Petites (ages 4-5) on Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 pm and the H2A’s Minis Dance Team (ages 7-8) on Mondays at 4:30 pm and Tuesdays at 3:30 pm.” Other dance teams will practice at other sites in Coronado. To register for an H2A Audition time, call the Community Center at 619-522-7342.

If your children love to dance, sing and act, now available is our first ever Jr. Musical Theater Class! Practices will be held on Wednesdays at 4 pm for ages 5-7 and held at 5 pm for ages 8-12 for those who enroll in this exciting new program. Rehearsals will be in the Club Room for twelve weeks before they have a final performance of “Encanto.”

All the dance classes except the Jr Hip Hop class are being held at the Coronado Community Center. Classes start September 6, so sign up today to reserve your child’s spot.

For more information or to register for these fall enrichment classes check out the website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





