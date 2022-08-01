It’s Social O’Clock at the Spreckels Center

Nothing is better than a casual evening listening or dancing to a live three-piece band playing familiar music. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshing beverages while visiting with friends. Escape the heat on Thursday, August 11 and join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for what’s sure to be a fun time.

Music by Maria Christina begins at 4 pm and the event ends at 6 pm. To attend, sign up online at https://bit.ly/3PzjaKK or call 619-522-7343.

Please register by Tuesday, August 9 to reserve your spot. Cost of this event for residents is $15 and $19 for non-residents. Invite your friends and enjoy an evening of music and conversation.





