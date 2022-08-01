Monday, August 1, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

It’s Social O’Clock at the Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado

 

Nothing is better than a casual evening listening or dancing to a live three-piece band playing familiar music. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshing beverages while visiting with friends. Escape the heat on Thursday, August 11 and join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for what’s sure to be a fun time.

Music by Maria Christina begins at 4 pm and the event ends at 6 pm. To attend, sign up online at https://bit.ly/3PzjaKK  or call 619-522-7343.

Please register by Tuesday, August 9 to reserve your spot. Cost of this event for residents is $15 and $19 for non-residents. Invite your friends and enjoy an evening of music and conversation.

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.