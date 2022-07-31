How To Achieve a Timeless Style In Your Home

For most of us, our homes are our sanctuaries. After a long day of working in the office, working from home, and juggling responsibilities like children and pets, we need to be able to relax and unwind in peace. While many interior decorating secrets can help you revamp or update your space from time to time, you may want to consider decorating your home in a more timeless style that you’ll never have to redecorate. Even though it can be more of an initial investment, slowly upgrading to timeless pieces can achieve a comfortable and beautiful home you’ll easily relax in. Let’s look at how to achieve such a timeless look in your home.

Neutral Paints

With wall decals, stick and peel wallpaper, and paint trends like “millennial pink” in trend now, it’s easy to spend several hundred or several thousand dollars just repainting a room or wallpapering it. Avoid that pitfall and money pit by opting for high-quality paint brands in neutral colors. It may be tempting to go to a hardware store and buy a cheaper paint in the color of the moment, but when you look at the time it takes to repaint rooms often and the cost of the paint (even if it’s inferior), it’s a sunk cost. Instead, opt for colors in neutral families like whites, creams, and pale blues – these have all stood the test of time as beautiful and adaptable.

Antiques Are Always “In”

Antiques sell for so much money because they’re made of quality, natural materials and pass the test on aesthetics and durability. From opting for an antique armoire over an Ikea dresser to using a beautiful pie safe in your kitchen for a touch of whimsy, putting antiques in your home shows that you care about the quality of the furniture you use.

While they’re more expensive, they will withstand the wear and tear of daily interaction much better than their newer, cheaper counterparts. If you don’t know where to start, take advantage of antique shops sprinkled throughout smaller towns and look online. When it comes to trinkets and other home decors, antique pieces have a story to tell and can be a beautiful conversation starter when you’re entertaining guests.

Real Art, Always

With so many wall art pieces available everywhere you shop for other household needs like Target or Walmart, it’s easy to impulse mass-produced purchase pieces of art. While these pieces are a fun way to spruce up your first home or a child’s room, it’s best to purchase original art when you’re going for a timeless feel in your home.

Investing in these pieces comes at a price, but art typically only increases in value, so you or future generations in your family will see a return on your investment. Additionally, many coffee shops, restaurants, and small shops will feature local, emerging artists. If you fall in love with a piece, buy it! You never know if that “unknown” local artist will someday become a rockstar in the art community.

Natural Beauty

Sure, many people are into houseplants these days, but there’s a good reason! On top of bringing natural beauty into your home, houseplants do a great job keeping your family healthy too! Houseplants help purify the air in your home and protect you from harmful irritants in the air. It may be tempting to go for the “jungalow” vibe in your home by filling it with many plants, but remember, they take a lot of work to keep thriving – after all, they’re living things! One or two plants per room placed strategically is enough to give your home a pop of green color and make your home naturally beautiful.

There are other ways to spruce up your home and give a timeless vibe—natural linens such as throw and blanket pillows, texture, and personal touches. Working with an interior designer with whom you connect can help you achieve this vision even faster and is worth the investment. You want your home to have a timeless feel but also be a reflection of who you are. Decorating your home for the last time is a great feeling and gives a strong sense of accomplishment once you’re finished. Here’s to making your home forever beautiful!





