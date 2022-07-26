Coronado Crime Report (July 16 through July 22)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

Golf cart and parked vehicle involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Marina Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on Visalia Row

Victim reported laptop stolen.

Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported theft from vehicle.

Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported skateboards caused damage.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and G Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on G Avenue

Vehicle and parked vehicle involved. No injuries reported.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported ebicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and C Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Grand Theft Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycles stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism Report on E Avenue

Victim reported damage to turf lawn.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street

Three vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported credit card stolen.

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Victim reported scooter stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 8th Street

Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Motorcycle and vehicle involved. No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 6th Street

Two vehicles involved. Injury reported.

Arrests:

7/16/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of A Avenue

24 year old female

7/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 3rd Street

21 year old male

7/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street

29 year old male

7/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street

33 year old female

7/18/2022: Petty Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

63 year old male

7/18/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiring to Commit a Crime – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

42 year old male

7/18/2022: Petty Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiring to Commit a Crime – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

30 year old female

7/18/2022: Larceny, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited – Felony on 1800 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

31 year old male

7/18/2022: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 3200 block of State Route 75

20 year old male

7/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

24 year old male

7/19/2022: Battery and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

7/21/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of J Avenue

33 year old male

7/21/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Driving Without a License – Infraction on 1200 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

7/22/2022: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order, and Assembly of Firearms – Felony on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

43 year old male

7/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and G Avenue

23 year old female





