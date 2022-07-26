Coronado Crime Report (July 16 through July 22)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
Golf cart and parked vehicle involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Marina Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Grand Theft Report on Visalia Row
Victim reported laptop stolen.
Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported theft from vehicle.
Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported skateboards caused damage.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and G Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on G Avenue
Vehicle and parked vehicle involved. No injuries reported.
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported ebicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and C Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on B Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Grand Theft Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported bicycles stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Vandalism Report on E Avenue
Victim reported damage to turf lawn.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
Three vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on B Avenue
Victim reported credit card stolen.
Petty Theft Report on F Avenue
Victim reported scooter stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 8th Street
Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Motorcycle and vehicle involved. No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
Two vehicles involved. Injury reported.
Arrests:
7/16/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of A Avenue
24 year old female
7/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 3rd Street
21 year old male
7/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street
29 year old male
7/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street
33 year old female
7/18/2022: Petty Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way
63 year old male
7/18/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiring to Commit a Crime – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
42 year old male
7/18/2022: Petty Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiring to Commit a Crime – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
30 year old female
7/18/2022: Larceny, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited – Felony on 1800 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
31 year old male
7/18/2022: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 3200 block of State Route 75
20 year old male
7/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
24 year old male
7/19/2022: Battery and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male
7/21/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of J Avenue
33 year old male
7/21/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Driving Without a License – Infraction on 1200 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old male
7/22/2022: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order, and Assembly of Firearms – Felony on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
43 year old male
7/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and G Avenue
23 year old female