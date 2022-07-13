Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Sharp Coronado Hospital named a Best Hospital in America by “Money” in Inaugural List

Sharp Coronado Hospital has been named by digital platform Money as a Best Hospital in America in its inaugural list, in partnership with The Leapfrog Group, a national organization focused on health care safety and quality. Money and The Leapfrog Group teamed up to help readers narrow down a list of more than 6,000 hospitals in the United States and identified the facilities that consistently deliver the safest, highest-value care for patients and excellence in hospital experience.

Money and The Leapfrog Group selected 148 hospitals to receive the Best Hospital Award. Among the criteria that weighed heavily in the selection process include a hospital’s infection rates, medication management, hand hygiene practices, nursing workforce and critical care.

“This award is such an honor to receive and demonstrates the continued dedication and commitment of our Sharp Coronado caregivers to our community,” said Susan Stone, PhD., RN, Chief Executive Officer of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

