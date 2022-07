Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) would like to thank everyone that participated in the First Annual 4th of July Home Front Decorating Contest. The Grand Prize Winner was 823 C Avenue. Honorary mention for the top five homes were: 913 J Ave, 739 Tolita, 336 Pomona, 1427 5th St, 267 E Ave.

Plan to join in the fun for 2023 as CFOJ looks forward to expanding the program with more publicity and prizes.

RELATED: