Tuesday, May 31, 2022
First Annual Fourth of July Home Front Decorating Contest

By Managing Editor

Welcome to the first annual Coronado Fourth of July Home Front Decorating Contest. Calling on all residents to show your patriotic pride and deck out your home with the glorious colors of red, white, and blue!

   CONTEST RULES   

  • Participation open to all residents of Coronado.
  • Homes must be decorated and entry applications must be received by Friday, June 24, 2022.
  • Judging will occur on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, 2022.
  • The winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 on the Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) website , press releases, social media, and also at the Parade!
  • The winner will receive 10 Grandstand tickets (covered seating) for the Parade. Additional prizes possible!
  • Participants agree to have a photo of their decorated home on the CFOJ website, with winner featured at the parade.

   JUDGING CRITERIA   

A panel led by Coronado Floral Association 2023 Home Front Judging Co -Chair s Kelly Kindorf and Lori P. Smith will be judging homes based on a point system (1-5) using the following criteria:

  • Creativity – unique design and creative use of decorations.
  • Storyline/theme – This year’s theme is “An American Pageant.”
  • Display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc. Each entry must include an American Flag and at least three additional patriotic elements (flags, bunting, pinwheels, flowers, lighting, etc.)
  • Overall presentation

   ENTER THE CONTEST   

Three Ways to enter your home:

  1. online entry form at www.coronadofourthofjuly.com/contest
  2. email entry info to [email protected]
  3. mail entry info to
    CFOJ
    PO Box 182041
    Coronado CA 92178
    ATTN: Home Front Judging.
    Entry info needed: Name, address, contact info (email and/or phone number), judging date preference

Click HERE for the Entry Form

Click HERE for more details

