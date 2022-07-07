Thursday, July 7, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Beach Ocean Water Testing Results Cause Two Coronado Beach Events to be Canceled

1 min.
By Managing Editor

Out of an abundance of caution, two ocean-based events have been canceled following the implementation of San Diego County’s new, more sensitive ocean-water testing technology that began in May.

The events – a July 2 Rough Water Swim and next week’s California State Games Jr. Lifeguard Competition – were canceled due to the uncertainty of the water quality at the time of the events.

On Friday, July 1, the County issued a warning for Coronado’s beach. The warning means the water may contain sewage and cause illness, but the County leaves it up to the beachgoer to enter the ocean.

By late afternoon on July 3, the water-quality category was reduced to an advisory. An advisory is issued when the beach water exceeds state bacterial standards, but the beach remains open. The advisory was lifted on July 4.

Coronado’s beach was closed for 17 days after the new testing began. County health officials added a new “warning” beach water-safety category on July 1.

The City is continuing to monitor the new testing technology and the categories, and how they affect beach activities. As of July 7, the beach remained open.

Source: City of Coronado

RELATED:

San Diego County to Use Rapid DNA-Based Beach Water Testing to Protect Public

County Adding New Warning Category to Inform Beachgoers

Coronado Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Contact with Sewage Contaminated Water

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.