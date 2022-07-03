Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for Stimulating Lectures? Check Out Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UCSD

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for stimulating lectures? Then the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is something you should check out. A summer Open House will be held on July 9, 2022.

Get more information at:

extension.ucsd.edu/olli

or email: [email protected]

The highly acclaimed Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is a membership program for adults over the age of 50 who are interested in pursuing intellectual interests with peers and enriching their lives through lifelong learning. Daily stimulating lectures and seminars will be offered in-person on campus and will simultaneously be steamed live remotely via Zoom video conferencing. Enroll in an Annual, Quarterly, or Monthly membership for access to daily LIVE lectures and seminars, which you can attend on campus or participate in via Zoom. These lectures include question and answer sessions with distinguished faculty speakers, art historians, community leaders, and others.

Join us on Saturday, July 9 at 10 am for our summer Open House. Attend on campus or live via Zoom. Find out about membership options and course schedule. Meet the volunteer leadership team and get questions answered.

Sample some free videos of Osher classes: extension.ucsd.edu/olli/video-access

What some of our members have to say about Osher:

“After a career in industry, I am semi-retired and am thrilled to have discovered the Osher Institute at UC San Diego. From art to astrophysics, each day’s lectures bring exciting opportunities for me to learn, engage with distinguished faculty speakers, and interact with a group of interested and interesting, educated colleagues. I am excited about returning to the university campus, but am also pleased that I will still have the option to participate in classes remotely via Zoom.” – Nancy Neigus, Osher Council

“Everything about learning to me is life affirming: it’s positive, it’s optimistic and it’s not just the specific information like how to keep your brain healthy, it’s really just looking forward to learning something new each day.” – Kim Davies





