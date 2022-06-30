The Best of San Diego Served Poolside at Fairmont Grand Del Mar this Summer

This summer, Fairmont Grand Del Mar debuts the Summer Cantina, a new poolside dining experience in partnership with local eateries LOLA 55 and Gelato Paradiso. Inspired by the destination’s laid-back California lifestyle, the Summer Cantina will offer resort guests and visitors alike a limited-edition summer menu inclusive of unique tacos, specialty gelato flavors, craft cocktails, and more.

“More than ever, guests are looking to experience the flavors and culture of their next destination,” said Brendan Carlin, General Manager at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. “With summer travel on the rise, we can’t wait for guests to experience all that San Diego has to offer from our picturesque Canyon destination.”

LOLA 55 is a staple in the San Diego community, and in 2019, the restaurant was awarded Bib Gourmand status by Michelin Guide. Beginning in June, guests can order a signature Softshell Crab Taco, Oyster Taco, or Beet Ceviche Tostada to enjoy while relaxing poolside with their family and friends. These specialty dishes were developed to capture a bit of summer in each bite, and are created with sustainably-sourced ingredients, similar to LOLA 55’s original menu. These three specialty menu items will be available on rotation throughout the summer months.

“Our gourmet tacos combined with San Diego’s finest in hospitality is the perfect match,” said Frank Vizcarra, Owner of LOLA 55. “We are excited to bring our unique flavors to the guests at Grand Del Mar and create a relaxed and delicious dining experience during the long days of summer.”

For an afternoon sweet treat, Grand Del Mar has partnered with authentic gelateria, Gelato Paradiso, for a poolside pop-up. Made from generations old recipes and techniques, Gelato Paradiso has been serving up artisanal scoops since 1999. Open daily, guests can enjoy timeless classics such as Cookies and Cream, Blackberry Chip, and Strawberry Sorbetto, as well as a limited-edition exclusive flavor created for the resort – Honey Wildflower. Guests can also expect new flavors to be rolled out throughout the summer including Honey Wildflower infused with CBD (available to guests 21+). All sorbettos are dairy-free.

In addition to Grand Del Mar’s impressive list of partners for the Summer Cantina, all guests can experience a variety of summer activities, such as the new Equestrian Center or Social Membership with the Explorer’s Club, a club just for kids and new summer activities that will have everyone outside enjoying the beautiful San Diego weather. Summer-specific golf and tennis lessons are available in three-day sessions for ages 7-13, led by knowledgeable junior golf instructors and tennis professionals for $250. Additionally, Grand Del Mar is offering a new Golf and Games camp to promote game-based learning and is available for ages 5-13 in four-day sessions for $300.

The Summer Cantina is open to all resort guests and to visitors with a day pass.

To learn more, visit granddelmar.com.

About Fairmont Grand Del Mar

As one of only 14 properties in the world to earn the prestigious Triple Five-Star award from Forbes Travel Guide, Fairmont Grand Del Mar is a discovery ready to unearth. Magnificently situated on 400 acres of pristine coastal canyon and just minutes from the Pacific, it’s where classic meets cool, the fine unwinds and inspiration leads to immersion. Commune with nature on a trail ride through Los Penasquitos Canyon and its stunning bluffs, challenge yourself on the lush fairways of the 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course and find true balance at the state-of-the-art spa. At Addison, San Diego’s only Michelin-two-star restaurant, dine on seasonal tasting menus that celebrate Southern California at its very best. At Fairmont Grand Del Mar, you will get swept away by nature’s majestic beauty and discover a soulful sanctuary where finding yourself comes naturally.





