Coronado Crime Report (June 18 through June 24)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft Report at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue
Victim reported money stolen.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Unknown injury reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Coffee cart reported multiple ice creams stolen.
Hit and Run at Loews Coronado Bay Resort
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Strand Way
Victim reported phone stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road
No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported rear plate stolen.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported. Truck and vehicle involved.
Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street
Victim reported iPad and stroller stolen.
Petty Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported wallet stolen.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported. Truck and vehicle involved.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported. Vehicle and fire hydrant involved.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
Vehicle and truck involved.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street
No injuries reported. Vehicle and truck involved.
Petty Theft Report on B Avenue
Victim reported BBQ grill stolen.
Traffic Accident on G Avenue and Alameda Boulevard
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on G Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Arrests:
6/18/2022: Driving Without a License and Unlawful Operation of a Pocket Bike – Infraction on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
27 year old male
6/18/2022: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Infraction on 5000 block of State Route 75
19 year old male
6/19/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place
32 year old male
6/19/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Alcohol While Driving – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
6/20/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
31 year old male
6/21/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and F Avenue
26 year old male
6/22/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Underage Possession of Cannabis, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place
19 year old male
6/23/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Palm Avenue
19 year old male
6/23/2022: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
42 year old male
6/24/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue
23 year old male
6/24/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Leyte Road
56 year old male
6/24/2022: Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
21 year old male
6/24/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
32 year old male