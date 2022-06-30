Coronado Crime Report (June 18 through June 24)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue

Victim reported money stolen.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Unknown injury reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Coffee cart reported multiple ice creams stolen.

Hit and Run at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Strand Way

Victim reported phone stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road

No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported rear plate stolen.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported. Truck and vehicle involved.

Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street

Victim reported iPad and stroller stolen.

Petty Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported wallet stolen.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported. Truck and vehicle involved.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle and fire hydrant involved.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

Vehicle and truck involved.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street

No injuries reported. Vehicle and truck involved.

Petty Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported BBQ grill stolen.

Traffic Accident on G Avenue and Alameda Boulevard

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on G Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

6/18/2022: Driving Without a License and Unlawful Operation of a Pocket Bike – Infraction on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

27 year old male

6/18/2022: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Infraction on 5000 block of State Route 75

19 year old male

6/19/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place

32 year old male

6/19/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Alcohol While Driving – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

6/20/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

31 year old male

6/21/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and F Avenue

26 year old male

6/22/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Underage Possession of Cannabis, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place

19 year old male

6/23/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Palm Avenue

19 year old male

6/23/2022: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

6/24/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue

23 year old male

6/24/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Leyte Road

56 year old male

6/24/2022: Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

6/24/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

32 year old male





