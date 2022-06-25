CHS Emerald Keepers Club Receives Superintendent’s Trophy

The Superintendent’s Trophy has been awarded to a Coronado High School Club every year since 1963. This year’s recipient is the Emerald Keepers Club. Club president, Jesse Hill, accepted the award on behalf of the club.

Awarding the trophy, Superintendent Karl Mueller said, “Emerald Keepers Club has reached far beyond the walls of CHS. Emerald Keepers has designed, planted and maintained an edible garden and compositing site on the CHS campus. They donate their sustainably grown produce to food shelters in central San Diego. At local events, members educate on sustainability topics and advocate for protection of our natural environment.”

Emerald Keepers is proud of these incredible students who care passionately about Coronado, food insecurity, and protecting our oceans and planet. Special thanks to Emerald Keepers Board Member and Teen Librarian, Tara Davies, and CHS teachers, Laura Hill and Karrie Jackson, who serve as advisers to the club. Congratulations and well deserved CHS Emerald Keepers Club!

