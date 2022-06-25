Avenue of Heroes: James Charles Moore

Written by Catherine Moore and Edward Hafer

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. James Charles Moore was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Swissvale, Pennsylvania. Moore had a twin brother, also a Marine, and three other siblings.

During World War II, two Marines from Swissvale visited his high school. He was impressed with their stories, foreign travel and opportunity to learn a trade as an aircraft and engine mechanic. They enlisted in February of 1949 in Pittsburgh.

After graduating from Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, Moore was ordered to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and assigned to the Second Medical battalion. Training complete, he was ordered to Rodman Naval Station in Panama for a two-year tour and trained as a Military Policeman.

In June 1950, the Korean war started. He wanted to volunteer immediately, but because of his orders in Panama until September 1951, he could not. After leaving Panama, he sailed to New York, past the Statue of Liberty and into Brooklyn Naval Yard.

Orders ensued to Camp Pendleton, California, for three months of combat training. He then left for Korea assigned to Dog Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division as an Infantryman. Dog Company was based in the Taebaek Mountains of North Korea. On Memorial Day 1952, Dog Company led an attack. Halfway up, intense small arms gunfire erupted, and grenades started rolling down. One landed four feet from Moore, who was wounded on his left side.

He was taken to the MASH field hospital and transferred to USS Consolation Hospital Ship. He was awarded a Purple Heart. He was then transferred to Yokosuka, Japan, for more operations and further recovery. He was then sent home.

Additional awards included Combat Action Medal; American Defense Service Medal; Korean Defense Medal; Navy and Marine Commendation Medal for Valor; and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged October 8, 1952.

Moore settled in Coronado. He entered the apprenticeship program at Naval Air Station North Island and became an aircraft mechanic. He retired from civil service after 37 years as an Industrial Engineering Technician. He and his wife Carol, still live in Coronado. They have four children, and five grandchildren.

The Hometown Banner program is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 206 hometown heroes. On May 21, another 11 will be honored. The City funds all the costs for the program. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation. The inspiration for the program came spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly in Coronado. The local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. At that moment, it was clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes. From that spontaneous beginning, the program was launched in May 2015 with 18 banners. Ceremonies are held twice yearly and men and women with ties to the community have been recognized from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The Hometown Banner program is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to country.





