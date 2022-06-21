Coronado Crime Report (June 11 through June 17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Marina Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle and parked vehicle involved.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism Report at Tidelands Park

Graffiti found in bathroom.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street

No injuries reported. City property involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported. Bike and vehicle involved.

Traffic Accident on E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and motorcycle involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported jacket stolen.

Vandalism Report on Ocean Boulevard

Graffiti found on restrooms.

Vandalism Report on Flora Avenue

Graffiti found on fence.

Petty Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported theft of basket from scooter.

Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vandalism to vehicle.

Arrests:

6/11/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue

40 year old male

6/12/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

34 year old male

6/13/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

21 year old female

6/13/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Churchill Place

18 year old male

6/13/2022: Prohibited Possession of Ammunition – Felony on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

24 year old male

6/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1770 block of Avenida de las Arenas

27 year old male

6/14/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of A Avenue

46 year old male

6/14/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75

42 year old female

6/14/2022: Offense Against Public Justice, Driving Without a License, and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of F Avenue

44 year old male

6/15/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Attu Avenue

21 year old female

6/15/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

32 year old male

6/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

58 year old female

6/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Glorietta Boulevard

63 year old male

6/17/2022: Public Intoxication and Malicious Mischief – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

52 year old female





