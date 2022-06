Summer is almost here and the Coronado Tennis Center has some great summer tennis camps for both juniors and adults. For a full list of all of the camps, including Golf, Tennis and Beach Camp, visit: www.impactactivities.com/coronado

Summer tennis camps start June 20! Hope to see you on the courts over the summer.

You can also call the Pro shop (619) 522-2650 for more information or email [email protected].