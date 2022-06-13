Monday, June 13, 2022
“Jurassic World: Dominion” Bit Off More Than They Could Chew

By Kaylee Smith
 
Poster of “Jurassic World Dominion” provided by Universal Studios

The time has finally come for the long awaited conclusion to the beloved Jurassic film franchise.  Following the previous motion picture, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” life on earth is dangling by a thread as humans must now co-exist with dinosaurs.  However, (pun intended) it seems a t-rex of a movie bit off more than it could chew, with a crowded plot throughout. 

After the lights dim and curtains pull back revealing the big screen, we watch as the movie introduces a montage of news channels describing how the world has struggled to adapt to the wild situation.  We learn that by resisting a disavowed attitude, the company, Biosyn, has taken action to create a sanctuary for the dinosaurs.

Claire Dearing and Owen Grady have an interesting dynamic playing parents for Maise Lockwood, who was made acquainted in the previous picture as a clone of her mother.  Maise’s valuable DNA has placed herself on the top list of the most wanted around the world, forcing her to stay hidden.  Blue, a velociraptor who was under training with Owen before Jurassic World was destroyed, has been living near the trio.  She is revealed to have hatched a baby velociraptor of her own, named Beta.  Local poachers follow Owen, consequently kidnapping Maisie and Beta.  Thus, Claire and Owen are on a rescue mission to bring them back, leading towards an adventure overseas to a dinosaur black market.  There, we meet a gutsy cargo pilot, Kayla Watts, who accompanies Claire and Owen.  

Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) escaping from an Atrociraptor

Meanwhile, the long anticipated reunion of Alan Grant and Ellie Settler has arrived.  Drastic ecological damage across crops in the Midwest has occurred with guilty footprints leading back to- you may have guessed it – the Biosyn company.  Ellie recruits her long lost friend and colleague, Alan, to help her collect evidence that will prove Biosyn is responsible for the scourge.  They are on their way with an inside invite from another Jurassic park pioneer Dr. Ian Malcom. 

I found the thematic elements to be outstanding and as someone who loves a little action, was not disappointed.  A deathly chase, undercover spy work, and dinosaurs everywhere, makes this perfect for any adventurous movie goer. 

However, as much as I was thrilled with the release, the busy plot seemed to have left areas shallowly explored.  There were many characters and ideas intertwined together with the film’s denouement sloppily unraveled in the end.  Jurassic just juggled too much for the epic conclusion.  

My guest Sophia, expressed, “I was really excited for this movie, because I love Jurassic Park, however, I found that the beginning was slow and the ending seemed rushed.  To be totally honest, it was probably my least favorite film in the franchise.”  

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller 

Director: Colin Trevorrow  

Actors: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas, Chris Pratt, DeWanda Wise, Isabella Sermon 

Run Time: 2hr 4min 

Rating: PG-13



Kaylee Smith
Kaylee was born and raised in San Diego, becoming an official Coronado local in 2015. As a homeschooler, her life has looked a little different from your average teenager. From cruising amusement parks mid week to attending community college since the age of 14, life as the oldest of five stays full. When not crafting together a story, she loves training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and playing beach volleyball. Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

