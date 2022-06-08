Wednesday, June 8, 2022
EducationCommunityPeople

Village Elementary Fifth Graders Donate 860 Books to Father Joe’s

2 min.
By Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Village Elementary fifth grade students in Mrs. Tickner’s class, Ellie King and Eden Breitenbach-Enevoldson, collected 860 books for Father Joe’s Village as part of their Literacy Mission Service Project.

Ellie King and Eden Breitenbach-Enevoldson, students in Annette Tickner’s fifth grade class at Village Elementary School, had no idea their Literacy Mission Project would be quite as successful as it turned out. As part of a learning-service project, the class was given an assignment to develop a creative but realistic project that would make a positive impact in the community and change the future.

Tickner said the projects the students came up with “ranged from cleaning oceans, land, air, and space, to informing peers about depression and available resources to envisioning entertainment rooms for kids facing long hospital stays.”

Ellie and Eden are classmates who paired up for the assignment. They are also friends, and both are avid readers who love to spend their free time with books. They decided they wanted to collect books for less fortunate children and began their project with a vision “to make sure that every child, no matter their circumstances, had the opportunity to learn and read and enjoy books.”

The girls sent an email to every teacher at school explaining what they were doing and asking them to share the information with their classes. They also created posters, flyers, and drop-off boxes encouraging their fellow students to donate books.

“We really couldn’t believe how many books we got… 860! We could barely get them home to my garage,” declared Ellie. “It was actually the third graders that gave by far the most books,” shared Eden.

The girls also needed to determine where to donate the collected books. After conducting extensive research they identified the best charity for their donations as Father Joe’s Village. They were impressed with all the services the organization provides and the long history of success. “They were established in 1950 and have been doing great things,” said Ellie.

“Eden and Ellie brought their idea to fruition completely on their own – even making the phone calls to determine how and when to donate their books,” said Tickner.

“I’m actually really glad I was involved in this beautiful project, it feels good,” shared Eden. “This turned out much better than we ever expected. My Dad helped us sort the books and deliver them to Father Joe’s. It was a big project,” Ellie reflected.

Both girls collaborated on the summary statement they presented on their project board, “We liked how we got to work with our school community to make an impact on our larger San Diego community. We hope that by donating these books more children will be able to learn to read and love books as much as we do. We felt so much joy knowing that kids like us could make a positive difference in our community.”

“I am inspired and awestruck by the ingenuity, passion, and persistence of each one of our learners,” said Tickner of the projects turned in by her fifth graders. The projects were on display for families to see during the recent Open House at Village Elementary.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.