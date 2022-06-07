Arrests Made as CPD Confiscates Loaded Assault-Style Rifle, Pistols and Ammunition

Source: Coronado Police Department Facebook page

Last weekend, Coronado Police officers observed a vehicle parked in the red zone in the parking lot located at 1st and D Ave. Two male juveniles were standing next to the car and stated that they had accidentally locked the keys inside the car. Officers noticed that the rear window of the car had been shattered, and when they looked in they could see an unserialized assault style rifle with a 100 round drum style magazine attached. Also in plain view on the rear of the seat was an unserialized Glock style pistol. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed an additional stolen handgun. All firearms were loaded with magazines fully seated.

The vehicle also contained cannabis and cannabis products, unsealed baggies, a digital scale and a small amount of cocaine. The juveniles were charged with: possession of an undetectable firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, minor in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, own a firearm without a serial number, and possession of cannabis for sale.

Guns, gun laws, and gun control are currently nationwide topics of discussion after recent horrific mass shootings. Everyone is on high alert. So this morning around 10 am when a CUSD student found part of a bullet near the CHS football field, CPD announced that out of an abundance of caution, they will have increased police presence on campus today. There are no threats, and CPD is working in close collaboration with CUSD. Officers will also be on the Coronado Middle School and Village Elementary School campuses as a precaution.

Source: Coronado Police Department Facebook page





